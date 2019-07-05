Armenian Republican Party member: Armenia has neither parliament nor government

Today in Armenia, there are no political processes, and the members of the Republican Party of Armenia are the only ones involved in politics. The others have gathered and are thinking about doing something. This is what former Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Galust Sahakyan told journalists today.
“The country has neither a parliament nor a government. Nikol is the only one who is able to do something with his approaches. The people think he’s doing something good and tell themselves to think that he is doing something good,’ he stated.
When asked how there can be a constitutional crisis, if there is no parliament or government, the former parliamentary speaker said the following: “Armenia has a Constitution, and I believe there will come a time when all the issues of our nation’s concern will be solved.”
When asked if he has noticed positive changes in Armenia after the revolution, Galust Sahakyan said the following: “There has never been a revolution in Armenia. There are no revolutions or approaches for the lifestyle of people in Armenia. The objective of the Republican Party of Armenia is to have an Armenian state, and the people need to understand what this means. We never accept certain manifestations that contradict national approaches.”