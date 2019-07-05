News
Former Armenia MP regrets voting in favor of incumbent President
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


I regret voting in favor of Armen Sarkissian to become the President of the Republic of Armenia. This is what Armenia’s former deputy parliamentary speaker Eduard Sharmazanov told journalists today.

“I regret being one of the deputies of the National Assembly who not only cast his vote in favor of Armen Sarkissian to become the President of the Republic of Armenia, but also gave a speech and endorsed his nomination. As a matter of fact, I protected him from Nikol Pashinyan’s allegations. Later, everything turned upside down. Nikol Pashinyan became Armen Sarkissian’s partner, or at least they understand each other very well. Unfortunately, today, Armen Sarkissian isn’t performing the functions of the President that are enshrined in the provisions of the Constitution of Armenia, and we witnessed that on October 2 of last year when Nikol Pashinyan had surrounded the National Assembly. We were all expecting Armen Sarkissian to ratify the bill, but he did everything possible to make sure ratification was prolonged for months,” Sharmazanov noted.
