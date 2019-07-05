Former Armenian deputy parliamentary speaker on Istanbul Convention ratification

The Istanbul Convention was neither on the agenda of the National Assembly nor current during the administration of the Republican Party of Armenia. this is what former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov told journalists today.
“Yes, Armenia signed the Istanbul Convention, just like several countries of the European Union that haven’t ratified it. It also hasn’t been ratified by Great Britain, Greece, Croatia, Latvia and Lithuania. We developed a package of laws against domestic violence and adopted a law on domestic violence, taking into consideration the features of our nation. If the Istanbul Convention is ratified, this law will no longer be in effect,” he stated.
Sharmazanov is certain that ratification of the Istanbul Convention will be humiliating.