Karabakh FM on talks over Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, territorial integrity
Karabakh FM on talks over Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, territorial integrity
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

We are in close collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia. This is what Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Masis Mayilyan told journalists today, as reported Artsakhpress.

According to him, the foreign ministers of both countries hold discussions before and after each meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan. “We have always attached importance to Artsakh’s participation in the negotiations, and this is one of the items on our agenda. I am glad that the new authorities of Armenia are advancing this issue more actively, and I am certain that it will lead to a positive outcome,” Mayilyan added.

Talking about the restoration of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Artsakh, Mayilyan particularly said the following: “Restoration of territorial integrity is one of our priorities. After all, certain sectors of Shahumyan, Martuni and Martakert are still occupied by Azerbaijan. We will raise this issue from time to time to make it publicly resonant. Nobody should think that their territorial integrity is more important than that of Artsakh. We are working consistently to restore Artsakh’s territorial integrity. Whereas Artsakh is a territory for some people, for us, it is a homeland that is enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of Artsakh.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
