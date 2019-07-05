News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 06
USD
477.01
EUR
538.31
RUB
7.52
ME-USD
0.19
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.01
EUR
538.31
RUB
7.52
ME-USD
0.19
Show news feed
Karabakh Parliament Speaker receives Armenia FM
Karabakh Parliament Speaker receives Armenia FM
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Ashot Ghulyan received today Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

As reported the Department of Information and Public Relations of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh, Ashot Ghulyan highly appreciated the regular meetings that are being held in parliament within the scope of the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia to Artsakh and underscored the importance of constant consultations over foreign policy issues. Expressing gratitude for the reception, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan attached importance to the regular contacts with different wings of power in Artsakh and, in this context, touched upon the role of parliamentary diplomacy.

A broad range of issues related to the foreign policy priorities of Armenia and Artsakh and the latest developments of the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were on the agenda. Among the participants of the meeting were Chair of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly Arzik Mkhitaryan, Vice-Chair of the Committee Davit Melkumyan and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Armine Aleksanyan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh President meets with Armenia Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan
Several issues related to the partnership between the two...
 Karabakh State Minister receives Armenia Deputy PM-led delegation
Martirosyan and the delegation led by Avinyan will be...
 Armenia FM meets with Karabakh MFA personnel
Minister Mnatsakanyan presented the developments of...
 President Bako Sahakyan signs laws
President Bako Sahakyan signed a law “On Accumulative Pensions”, a law ”On Personalized Accounting of Income Tax and Social Payment...
 Artsakh President meets participants of 'Towards Holy Etchmiadzin, Towards Sacred Artsakh' Pan-Armenian Youth forum
The President noted the importance of holding such events in Artsakh highlighting the substantial role of the Armenian Apostolic Church...
 Armenia FM signs consultation plan with his Artsakh counterpart
The strengthening of the involvement of Karabakh in the settlement process is their supreme goal…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos