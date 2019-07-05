Karabakh Parliament Speaker receives Armenia FM

Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Ashot Ghulyan received today Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.
As reported the Department of Information and Public Relations of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh, Ashot Ghulyan highly appreciated the regular meetings that are being held in parliament within the scope of the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia to Artsakh and underscored the importance of constant consultations over foreign policy issues. Expressing gratitude for the reception, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan attached importance to the regular contacts with different wings of power in Artsakh and, in this context, touched upon the role of parliamentary diplomacy.
A broad range of issues related to the foreign policy priorities of Armenia and Artsakh and the latest developments of the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were on the agenda. Among the participants of the meeting were Chair of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly Arzik Mkhitaryan, Vice-Chair of the Committee Davit Melkumyan and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Armine Aleksanyan.