His Holiness Karekin II receives participants of 5th International Medical Congress of Armenia

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians received today a group of participants of the 5th International Medical Congress of Armenia at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

During the meeting, Executive Director of Izmirlian Medical Center, President of the 5th International Medical Congress of Armenia, Doctor of Medical Sciences Armen Charchyan introduced the participants of the congress and provided information about the course of the congress and the recorded results.

His Holiness expressed his joy for the fact that renowned Armenian doctors of the world have gathered in Armenia to participate in the 5th International Medical Congress of Armenia and voiced hope that these congresses will serve as an opportunity to consolidate the potential of highly successful Armenian doctors of Armenia and abroad and use that potential to maintain the health of the sons of the nation. With satisfaction, His Holiness affirmed that such partnership has already been established and been successful at Izmirlian Medical Center and other medical institutions, which operate under the patronage of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.