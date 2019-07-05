Armenia President visits Meghri Free Economic Zone

During a working visit to Syunik Province, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian paid a visit to Meghri Free Economic Zone, as reported the Staff of the President of Armenia.
The President learned about the conditions and infrastructures. Director of Meghri Free Economic Zone Ashot Zarbabyan presented the completed activities, the current state of affairs and the future actions.
President Sarkissian said during his several meetings with foreign investors and leaders of international organizations, there has also been interest in the Meghri Free Economic Zone, ad today he is on a visit to see and learn about the conditions and opportunities. “People are aware that a free economic zone is being created in Meghri. Western and Russian companies ask about it. Since I am trying to invite investors to Armenia, it was important for me to see it so that I can do my best to help by consulting with colleagues in government,” the President said.
President Armen Sarkissian also visited the regional medical center where he toured the center, was introduced to the conditions, talked to the personnel and asked about the equipment and problems at the center.
“I am impressed with the fact that there is a state-of-the-art hospital here with wonderful employees. Meghri is truly heaven with its nature and people. This is my first visit to Meghri as President, but, of course, it won’t be my last one,” the President told journalists.