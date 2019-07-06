Third Armenia President on Constitution, Constitution Day

I am grateful that all of us have gathered and are celebrating our Constitution Day and expressing the certainty that, yes, we will do everything we can to protect our Constitution. This is what third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said on the occasion of Constitution Day at Ashtaraki Dzor restaurant/complex.
“Roots are roots, but those roots always need to be nourished and strengthened, and they must first and foremost be strengthened with the Constitution of an independent state. Good or bad, this is the fundamental law of Armenia. Only this way will we Armenians be able to move forward and aspire for perfection. Nothing is perfect, but there is always an aspiration for perfection, and we Armenians, as a nation, need to aspire for perfection. Each person and each member of the Republican Party of Armenian must always know that if there is no law, there is no development. By celebrating Constitution Day, we express certainty that we will do everything possible to maintain our Constitution,” Serzh Sargsyan stated.