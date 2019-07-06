IAEA to hold emergency meeting on Iran

The Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at an emergency meeting on July 10 will discuss developments on the Iranian nuclear program. The United States has called an emergency meeting of the to discuss Iran, Reuters reported.
“Today … U.S. Ambassador to International Organizations in Vienna Jackie Wolcott requested a special meeting of the Board to discuss the IAEA Director General’s latest, concerning report on the Iranian regime’s nuclear program,” the U.S. mission said in a statement, referring to the IAEA’s report on Monday. “The international community must hold Iran’s regime accountable.”
Earlier, the IAEA confirmed that Tehran, for the first time, violated the provisions of the Iranian deal. A number of EU member states, including Germany, have warned Iran against further violations of the deal.
However, after that, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stated that Tehran itself would determine the level of enrichment of uranium they need.
The conflict with Iran became aggravated after Tehran refused to fulfill part of its obligations under the Iranian deal, from which the United States withdrew unilaterally in May 2018. Washington responded by tightening sanctions against Tehran and sending warships and bombers to the region.