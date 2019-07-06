Armenian PM, Vietnamese parliament speaker discuss cooperation issues

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has met with the Vietnamese parliament speaker Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan during his visit to Vietnam.
According to Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, the official visit of the Armenian Prime Minister will give a new impetus to the development of bilateral relations in various fields.
Prime Minister Pashinyan, in his turn, thanked for the warm welcome and noted he had held effective talks with his colleague, and specific agreements were reached. At the forthcoming meeting of the intergovernmental commission in autumn in Yerevan, it is planned to discuss a wide range of issues, including the facilitation of the visa regime, the development of relations in the tourism sector, and the avoidance of double taxation. It was agreed to hold a business forum.
Pashinyan highlighted the importance of developing intergovernmental and inter-parliamentary relations.
The parties highly appreciated the cooperation of the two countries at international sites.