Anna Hakobyan visits children with blood diseases in Hanoi

The spouse of the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, chairwoman of the head of the Board of Trustees of “My Step” and “City of Smile” charity foundations, Anna Hakobyan, visited the National Institute Of Hematology & Blood Transfusion in Vietnam.
Anna Hakobyan was accompanied by Deputy Director of the Institute and visited children with blood diseases. She handed over Armenian handmade dolls, and other souvenirs to the children.
"I want you to always smile and overcome all the difficulties as soon as possible. These handmade dolls in Armenia have prepared for you with love and I hope these dolls will make you happy", said Anna Hakobyan.
At the National Institute for Blood Transfusion, 1200 patients per year receive treatment, and another 3,000 patients receive treatment at home. A total of 80% of the patients overcome the disease.