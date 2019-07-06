News
Saturday
July 06
News
People injured in California earthquake with magnitude of 7.1
People injured in California earthquake with magnitude of 7.1
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

As a result of the repeated earthquake recorded today in the US state of California, buildings and roads were destroyed, fires broke out, and several people have been injured, AP reported.

“A quake with a magnitude of 7.1 jolted much of California, cracking buildings, setting fires, breaking roads and causing several injuries while seismologists warned that large aftershocks were expected to continue for days, if not weeks,” the source noted.

The quake struck at 8:19 p.m. and was centered 11 miles from Ridgecrest in the same areas where the previous quake hit.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
