Utah teachers attend drills to prepare for active shooters in schools

Utah became one of the US states that allowed teachers to carry weapons in school, AP reported.
Other states, including Florida and Texas, have programs that allow certain teachers to be armed if they are approved under a set of stipulations.
According to Utah County Sheriff Mike Smith, the prevalence of carrying weapons in schools makes it increasingly necessary to conduct training in shooting.
"If teachers are going to be bringing firearms into schools, let's make sure they know how to handle them safely," Smith said.
Currently, more than 30 teachers are trained in police-led shooting.
The course includes rules for disarming criminals, instructions for using weapons, as well as which parts of the body you can shoot, self-defense techniques, medical care, and much more.