Nikol Pashinyan visits Armenian embassy in Vietnam

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his spouse Anna Hakobyan visited the Armenian Embassy in Vietnam, where a reception was held with the participation of members of the Friendship Vietnam-Armenia Association.
The members of the association are Vietnamese, who in the Soviet years received education in Armenian universities. They warmly welcomed the Prime Minister and his spouse, noting that they kept fond memories of Armenia and are in constant contact with the Armenian Embassy in Hanoi.
The Prime Minister noted that he was glad to see in Vietnam numerous friends of Armenia who contribute to the development of the country.
The head of government noted that this year marks the 100th anniversary of Yerevan State University, and invited all Vietnamese YSU graduates to visit Yerevan this fall to attend anniversary events.
Members of the Friendship of Vietnam-Armenia Association welcomed the initiative of the Prime Minister and thanked for the meeting. During the reception, which was held in a warm atmosphere, they also sang Armenian songs.
Nikol Pashinyan, accompanied by Armenian Ambassador to Vietnam Raisa Vardanyan, also walked through the territory of the embassy, and got acquainted with the working conditions.