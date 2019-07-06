CBS news presenter hides under desk on live TV as 7.1 earthquake hits California

CBS news presenter has hidden under desk on live TV as 7.1 earthquake hits California.

The TV presenter said that they are feeling the thrusts right now, and they have to make sure that nothing in the studio from the ceiling comes down on them. Then she turned to her co-host, advising to hide under the table.

“This is a rather strong quake. 8:21 on the air here, we're experiencing very strong shaking... I think we need to get under the desk,” the presenter said.

As a result of the repeated earthquake recorded today in the US state of California, buildings and roads were destroyed, fires broke out, and several people have been injured.

“A quake with a magnitude of 7.1 jolted much of California, cracking buildings, setting fires, breaking roads and causing several injuries while seismologists warned that large aftershocks were expected to continue for days, if not weeks,” the source noted.