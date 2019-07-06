Armenian President visits industrial enterprises in Syunik province

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, who is on a working visit to Syunik province, visited a number of industrial enterprises.
At the Syunik Food enterprise specializing in the production of canned food, the president get acquainted with the production process and talked with the company's employees. According to the owner of the company Samvel Sarkisian, 80 employees work at the plant, and during the procurement period their number reaches 250. The company buys products not only in the region, but also in Artsakh.
The President discussed with the management of the company the possibilities of its expansion.
“Syunik province has great potential. In addition to the mining industry, there are great opportunities for the development of the food industry, light industry, and tourism,” he said.
Then the president visited Marila company with 55 employees. The company produces dairy and meat products. Director Hayk Hakobyan introduced the company's production capabilities to the president, spoke about the upcoming programs. Currently, the plant meets the needs of the local market, but intends to expand. Armen Sarkissian said he is ready to assist the plant in the issue of entering the foreign market.