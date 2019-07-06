News
Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures to visit Belarus
Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures to visit Belarus
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikyan will pay a working visit to Belarus.

The minister discussed with his Belarusian counterpart A. Avramenko the issues of deepening cooperation between the two countries in the field of air traffic, diversification of trade, regulation of international road transport.

Along with official meetings, the minister will visit a number of machine-building enterprises and discuss issues of mutual interest. The minister is expected to visit the multimodal industrial and logistic enterprise Bremino-Orsha and Belavia Belarusian airlines.
