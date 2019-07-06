Ararat Mirzoyan meets Chrysostomos II of Cyprus

Armenian parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan met with Chrysostomos II, who is the incumbent Archbishop of Cyprus, the Armenian Parliament’s Office of Information and Public Relations reported.
Having greeted the delegation led by Ararat Mirzoyan, Archbishop Chrysostomos II noted that the fraternal peoples of Armenia and Cyprus together have created a strong friendship that proceeds from mutual adherence to universal human values. The two nations are tightly connected by an identical value system, a common history and culture.
Ararat Mirzoyan highlighted the importance of the role of churches as structures that preserve and develop Christian values in the life of the Armenian and Cypriot peoples.
Within his visit, Armenian parliament speaker visited Melkonian Institute and got acquainted with the current situation in the educational center.
Ararat Mirzoyan also visited the Nicosia Armenian school, where he met with representatives of the Armenian community, spoke and answered questions from the audience.