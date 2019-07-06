Health Minister: 12 injured in Armenia minibus accident, one is critical (PHOTO)

YEREVAN. – Twelve people were injured in a car accident in Ararat province, four of them went home after receiving first aid at Ararat medical hospital, Armenia’s Health Minister Arsen Torosyan told reporters.

Two passenger cars and a minibus collided on Yerevan-Yeraskh highway on Saturday afternoon. The minibus caught fire and six people burned alive.

A child and 42-year-old man remain at Ararat medical center, their injuries are not life-threatening, the Minister assured. Another six patients are in Yerevan, one of them is critical.

“Doctors are doing everything to save his life,” Torosyan added.