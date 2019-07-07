UK Ambassador to US calls Trump administraion incompetent

UK Ambassador to the United States Kim Darroch called President Donald Trump’s administration “uniquely dysfunctional” and “inept”, the leaked letters reveal.
In the letters obtained by Mail show that the ambassador wondered whether the administration would ever be competent, Independent reported.
“We don’t really believe this administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept,” he wrote.
British Foreign Ministry said the leakage of letters is harmful, but did not question the content.
The White House has not commented on the matter yet.