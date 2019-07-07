News
Armenia President: It's painful to lose my longtime friend Arman Kirakossian
Armenia President: It's painful to lose my longtime friend Arman Kirakossian
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian extended condolences on the demise of Armenia’s Ambassador to UK Arman Kirakossian.

In his message President Sarkissian said it is very painful for him to lose his longtime friend Arman Kirakossian.

“Our family lost a real friend and a wonderful person meeting whom was always pleasant and helpful,” he said.

The President of Armenia added that the Armenian nation and our country lost a historian and a researcher, a professional diplomat and a faithful citizen.

 
