Iran announces increase in degree of uranium enrichment

Iran will raise the degree of uranium enrichment from 3.67 percent, so that the purity will be fixed as per Iran's need, spokesperson for the Iranian government said.
“Today we went beyond the 3.67 percent ceiling of uranium enrichment, and the level of purity will be fixed as per our need,” spokesman Ali Rabiei said at a joint press conference with the country's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Behrouz Kamalvandi.
The remarks by the spokesman are made at the end of the first 60-day deadline Iran set in May, announcing that it will decide on its commitment to the deal proportionate to the commitment of other signatories, IRNA reported.