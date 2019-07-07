News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
July 07
USD
477.01
EUR
538.31
RUB
7.52
ME-USD
0.19
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
July 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.01
EUR
538.31
RUB
7.52
ME-USD
0.19
Show news feed
Armenia woman and two kids killed in Georgia car accident
Armenia woman and two kids killed in Georgia car accident
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Incidents

Armenia’s Embassy in Georgia issued a statement in connection with the car accident in Georgia.

Three Armenia nationals were killed and five were transported to the medical centers of Gori and Tbilisi.

The embassy is in contact with the doctors and will continue reporting about the condition of those injured.

According to Shamshyan.com, two children and a woman were killed.

Earlier Armenia’s Health Ministry Arsen Torosyan said he had instructed Deputy Minister Hovhannes Harutyunyan to travel to Georgia to get familiarized with the condition of the injured and transport them to Yerevan if needed.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian child injured in Georgia car crash needs B blood type
Three Armenian nationals were killed and other five were injured...
 14-year-old Armenian injured in Georgia car crash is in extremely critical condition
Three people were killed and five were injured...
 5 out of 13 injured in Ararat car accident are critical
Six people burned alive in a minibus...
 Two Armenian families in car which crashed in Georgia
“A family of 5 left for a vacation in Georgia early in the morning...
 Health Minister: 12 injured in Armenia minibus accident, one is critical (PHOTO)
A child and 42-year-old man remain at Ararat medical center...
 13-year-old boy injured in Ararat car accident is not critical
The minibus caught fire and six people burned alive...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos