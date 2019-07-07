Armenia woman and two kids killed in Georgia car accident

Armenia’s Embassy in Georgia issued a statement in connection with the car accident in Georgia.

Three Armenia nationals were killed and five were transported to the medical centers of Gori and Tbilisi.

The embassy is in contact with the doctors and will continue reporting about the condition of those injured.

According to Shamshyan.com, two children and a woman were killed.

Earlier Armenia’s Health Ministry Arsen Torosyan said he had instructed Deputy Minister Hovhannes Harutyunyan to travel to Georgia to get familiarized with the condition of the injured and transport them to Yerevan if needed.