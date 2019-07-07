Two Armenian families in car which crashed in Georgia

YEREVAN. – Members of two Armenian families were traveling to Georgia in a car, which crashed near the city of Gori on Sunday morning
One of the families was from Armenia’s Oshakan village, head of village administration Aram Nersisyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“A family of 5 left for a vacation in Georgia early in the morning, another family – a mother and two kids – are from Yerevan. We do not yet who were killed,” he said.
According to earlier reports by Armenia’s Emergency Situations Ministry, Mercedes crashed into barrier and caught fire on Sunday morning near the city of Gori, Georgia.