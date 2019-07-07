News
14-year-old Armenian injured in Georgia car crash is in extremely critical condition
14-year-old Armenian injured in Georgia car crash is in extremely critical condition
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Incidents


A 14-year-old Armenia national injured in Georgia car accident is extremely critical, Georgian media reported on Sunday.

“One of the injured is stable. One of other two injured, 14-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition, he has a head injury. He has been put on ventilator support,” doctor Davit Ghazaishvili told reporters.

Three people – two kids and a woman – were killed and another five were injured in a car crash near the city of Gori, Georgia. All eight people are Armenia nationals, members of two families who went to Georgia for a vacation.  

According to Georgia’s internal affairs ministry, a car with Armenian number plate went off the road, overturned and caught fire.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն
