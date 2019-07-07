Armenian-Vietnamese business forum will be held in fall

Armenian-Vietnamese business forum will be held this fall, spokesperson for Armenian PM Vladimir Karapetyan said on Facebook.
“The official visit of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan to Vietnam ended. Summing up, I want to note that all the meetings of the Prime Minister, including with his Vietnamese counterpart and the business community, were effective.
Agreements in economic and humanitarian areas were reached, and I am sure the relevant departments will undertake active work for their implementation. I would note that large Vietnamese business entities expressed interest in cooperation with the Armenian side, they expressed great interest in Armenian products, brandy, wine, and processed agricultural products. The agreements of Prime Minister Pashinyan should proceed to the practical stage in the fall, during the Armenian-Vietnamese business forum. I will add that from a political point of view both countries have reached a full-fledged understanding, which is also very important especially from the point of view of cooperation at international platforms,” he said.