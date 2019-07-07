Armenia PM attends opening of orchid sculpture on Armenian street in Singapore

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the ceremony of unveiling a sculpture of Vanda Miss Joaquim flower on the Armenian street in Singapore near St. Gregory Illuminator church.
Ashkhen Hovakimian (Agnes Joaquim) was a Singaporean woman of Armenian descent who bred the world's first cultivated orchid hybrid, a symbol of Singapore.
“This is a symbolic event and demonstrates the creative essence of our people. The peculiarity of modern times is that the creative talent and genius of the Armenian people living all over the world should achieve triumph in their homeland as well, and we should build our homeland like we built dozens of other countries,” the Prime Minister said at the opening ceremony.
He also thanked the Singapore government for its caring attitude towards the Armenian heritage.
The ceremony was attended by representatives of Armenian communities from Singapore, Indonesia, Australia, Hong Kong and Malaysia.