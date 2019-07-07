News
Armenian PM offers condolences on demise of Ambassador Arman Kirakossian
Armenian PM offers condolences on demise of Ambassador Arman Kirakossian
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan offered his condolences following the demise of Armenia’s Ambassador to UK Arman Kirakossian.

“I was saddened to learn of the death of Ambassador Arman Kirakossian,” Pashinyan tweeted.

PM pointed to Mr. Kirakossian’s personal values and high professionalism as a diplomat.

“Ambassador Kirakossian was standing at the origins of the newly formed Armenian diplomatic service and has contributed to the solution of our foreign policy problems. My sincere condolences to the family and friends of Arman Kirakossian,” he said.

 
