Trump: UK ambassador to US 'has not served the UK well'
Trump: UK ambassador to US 'has not served the UK well'
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump believes that UK Ambassador to the US Kim Darroch 'has not served the UK well’.

President Donald Trump said Sunday the UK ambassador to the US "has not served the UK well," after the ambassador called Trump "insecure" and "incompetent" in leaked diplomatic cables, CNN reported

When asked for his reaction to Darroch's comments, Trump told reporters, "No I haven't seen it, but, you know, we've had our little ins and outs with a couple of countries and I would say that the UK, and the ambassador has not served the UK well, I can tell you that.”

"We're not big fans of that man and he has not served the UK well, so I can understand it," Trump said. "And I can say things about him but I won't bother."
