Japan urges Iran to immediately return to implementation of nuclear deal

The Japanese Government is extremely worried about Iran’s intentions to begin uranium enrichment above the 3.67% level and urges it to immediately return to fulfilling the obligations under the Iranian deal, said Deputy Secretary General of the Cabinet of Ministers of the country Yasutoshi Nishimura.

“We are deeply concerned about Iran’s announcement” Japan Times reported quoting Nishimura. “We strongly urge Iran to abide by the nuclear agreement, immediately return to its commitments and refrain from taking steps that would damage the accord.”

“Japan will continue to play its role in easing tensions and stabilizing the situation in the Middle East in collaboration with other countries. We believe the issue should be resolved through dialogue,” Nishimura said.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi has previously reported that Tehran will begin the second phase of reducing commitments under the Iranian deal.