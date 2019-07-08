News
Monday
July 08
News
Monday
July 08
Armenia Emergency Situations ministry: Vehicles should use diesel fuel rather than gas
Armenia Emergency Situations ministry: Vehicles should use diesel fuel rather than gas
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents


 Vehicles should use diesel fuel rather than gas. Felix Tsolakyan, head of the Armenian Emergencies Ministry, told reporters during a ceremony of awarding diplomas to graduates of the State Crisis Management Academy on Monday.

His remarks came in response to comment on the tragic accident on July 6 on the Yerevan-Yeraskh highway, leaving six people killed.

“Naturally, the gas leak was from a cylinder. There is another problem - what kind of fuel do vehicles use? Probably, it’s right to use not gas, but diesel fuel, which will not cause such a fire, ” the minister said, adding that they might come up with a similar initiative.

At the same time, Tsolakyan noted that he could not assess the transport situation. According to him, technical inspections by the Ministry of Emergency Situations pass all those objects related to safety.

As reported earlier, six people have been burnt alive, 13 injured as a result of a tragic road accident in Armenian Ararat Province on Saturday.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
