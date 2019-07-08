Emergency Minister on Georgian accident: It was driver's mistake

The head of Armenian Emergency Ministry Felix Tsolakyan commented on yesterday’s tragic accident in Georgia, leaving three Armenian citizens killed and five others injured.

According to him, two out of five injured are in serious condition - the driver and his son.

The condition of the other three injured is relatively better. Today they will be delivered by ambulance to Armenia.

“As for the injured father and son, they may be delivered to Armenia by ambulance helicopter if necessary. It was the mistake of the driver. I do not know whether he fell asleep or not, but it is already clear that there were eight people in the small car,” he said.

He also noted that yesterday the deputy ministers of health and emergency ministry, who visited the victims of the accident, left for Georgia.

As reported earlier, three Armenian nationals were killed and other five injured as Mercedes overturned and caught fire in Georgia on Sunday morning.