Investigative Committee on details of tragic accident in Armenia: 5 women killed

Among those killed in an accident on the Yerevan-Meghri highway are 5 women, said the Investigation Committee of Armenia.

The committee is investigating to clarify all the circumstances of the Saturday’s accident.

As reported earlier, six people were killed and another 13 were injured in a tragic car accident in Armenia’s Ararat province.

Two passenger cars and a minibus collided on Yerevan-Yeraskh highway. The minibus caught fire, and six passengers burned alive. Five passengers of the minibus and the driver were killed. Three out of 13 injured are in extremely critical condition.

Talking to reporters on Monday, Minister of Emergency Situations Feliks Tsolakayan said preliminary reports suggest that the driver of Toyota crashed into the minibus.

The personalities of severn passengers of minibus, who received burns of varying degrees, are already known. The condition of three of them is estimated as extremely difficult.

All three cars participating in an accident were delivered to a specially protected area of ​​the Police.

The investigation continues.