News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 08
USD
476.9
EUR
535.51
RUB
7.47
ME-USD
0.19
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.9
EUR
535.51
RUB
7.47
ME-USD
0.19
Show news feed
Investigative Committee on details of tragic accident in Armenia: 5 women killed
Investigative Committee on details of tragic accident in Armenia: 5 women killed
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Among those killed in an accident on the Yerevan-Meghri highway are 5 women, said the Investigation Committee of Armenia.

The committee is investigating to clarify all the circumstances of the Saturday’s accident.

As reported earlier, six people were killed and another 13 were injured in a tragic car accident in Armenia’s Ararat province.

Two passenger cars and a minibus collided on Yerevan-Yeraskh highway. The minibus caught fire, and six passengers burned alive. Five passengers of the minibus and the driver were killed. Three out of 13 injured are in extremely critical condition.

Talking to reporters on Monday, Minister of Emergency Situations Feliks Tsolakayan said preliminary reports suggest that the driver of Toyota crashed into the minibus.

The personalities of severn passengers of minibus, who received burns of varying degrees, are already known. The condition of three of them is estimated as extremely difficult.

All three cars participating in an accident were delivered to a specially protected area of ​​the Police.

The investigation continues.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
16-year-old Lilia has backbone injury after car accident in Georgia
Both are conscious and are undergoing...
 Scuffle and shots in Armenia's Ashtarak town
Police officers noticed a group of men arguing and insulting each other…
 1 killed, 6 injured in tragic Armenian accident
Police and Investigation Department identify the drivers and the dead…
 Artsakh President offers condolences to Armenia President, PM amid tragic accident
“We learnt with deep sorrow in Artsakh about the tragic car accident in the Ararat region having resulted in human casualties...
 Police officers subject to drive several protesters outside Yerevan City Hall
A former member of the Council of Elders of Yerevan, Sona Aghekyan was brought to the Central Police Station…
Health Ministry: 3 citizens injured in Georgia accident delivered to Armenia
Three injured have been hospitalized in Yerevan medical centers…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos