Police officers subject to drive several protesters outside Yerevan City Hall
Police officers subject to drive several protesters outside Yerevan City Hall
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents


The police officers subjected several people to drive protesting outside the Yerevan City Hall.

A former member of the Council of Elders of Yerevan, Sona Aghekyan was brought to the Central Police Station.

According to her, another four citizens were subjected to the drive.

As reported earlier, group of citizens held a protest action outside the Yerevan City Hall building. The protesters threw a pile of garbage from Arshakunyats Avenue to the City Hall building. Citizens bombarded the entrance to the city hall with bags of garbage, thus recalling the sore problem of garbage disposal.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
