News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 08
USD
476.9
EUR
535.51
RUB
7.47
ME-USD
0.19
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.9
EUR
535.51
RUB
7.47
ME-USD
0.19
Show news feed
Several bilateral deals signed between Armenia, Singapore, including avoidance of double taxation
Several bilateral deals signed between Armenia, Singapore, including avoidance of double taxation
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics


According to the results of the meeting between Armenian and Singapore Prime Ministers Nikol Pashinyan and Lee Hsien Loong, the governments of Armenia and Singapore have signed several documents in different spheres, Armenian Government's press service reported.

The governments of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Singapore signed an agreement on avoidance of double taxation and preventing tax evasion. The document was signed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Avet Adonts and Senior Minister of Defense and Foreign Affairs of Singapore Maliki Osman.

A memorandum of understanding on promoting cooperation in tourism was signed between the Tourism Committee of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Armenia and the Tourism Board of Singapore. The Memorandum was signed by RA Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan and State Minister for Trade and Industry of Singapore Koh Poh Koon.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Armenia and the Ministry of Culture, Community Development and Youth Affairs of the Republic of Singapore. The document was signed by Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts, and Senior Minister of Defense and Foreign Affairs of Singapore Maliki Osman.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Institute of Botany after Takhtajyan by the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia and the National Parks Board of Singapore. It was signed by RA Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts and the Director General of the Singapore National Parks Board, the statement said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar goes down in Armenia
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 535.51 (down by AMD 2.80)…
 Armenia State Revenue Committee head participates in 23rd General Assembly of IOTA
After the General Assembly, the IOTA signed the...
 Dollar holding relatively steady in Armenia
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 538.31…
 Armenia economy minister, World Bank team discuss Local Economy and Infrastructure Project
The details about reconstruction and the development of...
 Double tax treaty to be signed during Armenia PM's visit to Singapore
Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said...
 Two symbols of Armenia in new innovative product of ARARAT (PHOTO)
ARARAT Apricot is a new sunny refraction of traditions and craftsmanship...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos