NEWS.am daily digest: 8.07.2019

NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia's top news as of 8.07.2019.

Six people were killed and another 13 were injured in a tragic car accident in Armenia’s Ararat province.

Two passenger cars and a minibus collided on Yerevan-Yeraskh highway. The minibus caught fire, and six passengers burned alive. Five passengers of the minibus and the driver were killed. Three out of 13 injured are in extremely critical condition.

Talking to reporters on Monday, Minister of Emergency Situations Feliks Tsolakayan said preliminary reports suggest that the driver of Toyota crashed into the minibus.

Three Armenia nationals were killed, and another five were injured in a car crash in Georgia on Sunday morning.

Members of two Armenian families were traveling to Georgia on vacation. A woman and two children were killed. All injured will be transported to Armenia, two of them are in extremely critical condition.

Armenia’s Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said all eight people were in one vehicle, while only five are permitted.

An Armenian delegation led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived on an official visit to Vietnam on 5 July.

During the visit PM met with the Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Speaker of the National Assembly of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan. He also met with the Vietnamese entrepreneurs and discussed opportunities for implementing investment projects in Armenia. He also visited Armenian embassy in Vietnam. The sides agreed to hold a business forum in fall.

On July 7 Pashinyan arrived in Singapore. On the same day, Pashinyan met with Armenians residing in Singapore and neighboring countries at St. Gregory Illuminator church in Singapore. He also attended the ceremony of unveiling a sculpture of Vanda Miss Joaquim flower on the Armenian street.

Armenia's Ambassador to UK Arman Kirakossian died on Saturday. He was appointed to this post in November 2018.

Arman Kirakossian was acting head of MFA from 1992 to 1993. He also held a number of posts in the Foreign Ministry and was the ambassador of Armenia to the US and Greece.

President Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan offered condolences on his demise.

In his message of condolences UK Minister for Europe and Americas, Sir Alan Duncan offered UK's assistance at this difficult time.

“Our thoughts are with the late Ambassador’s family and friends,” he said.

Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, will arrive in Armenia on July 10.

He will meet Armenian Prime MInister Nikol Pashinyan and President Armen Sarkissian.

Prime Minister Pashinyan and the President of the European Council will visit Yerevan's Europe Square.

16th Golden Apricot International Film Festival kicked off in Yerevan on Sunday.

The film festival kicked off with “Parasite” by Joon-ho Bong (South Korea).

The International Film Festival has received over 740 applications from different countries. It has selected a number of films from prestigious international film festivals such as the festivals in Cannes, Berlin, Rotterdam.