Armenia MP meets with Presidential Commissioner for Humanitarian Issues and Overseas Cypriots

Deputy of the National Assembly of Armenia, Chair of the Armenia-Cyprus Interparliamentary Committee Mkhitar Hayrapetyan met yesterday with Presidential Commissioner for Humanitarian Issues and Overseas Cypriots Fotis Fotiou.

During the meeting, the parties reaffirmed the vision that they had predetermined for the trilateral development of Armenia, Cyprus and Greece in July 2018.

Hayrapetyan presented the activities that the parliamentary committee of Armenia is carrying out for the Armenian Diaspora under his leadership, as well as the goals and main areas of activity of the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs established as a result of the changes in the structure of the Government of Armenia.

At the end of the meeting, Hayrapetyan and Fotiou agreed to continue to enhance relations, accepting as a basis the commonalities between Cyprus and Armenia in terms of friendship, history, culture, politics, etc.