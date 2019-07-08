News
NGO member: Armenia's authorities continue line of previous authorities on Karabakh issue
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

After the velvet revolution, the current Armenian authorities continue the line of the previous authorities on the Karabakh issue, Coordinator of the "Congress of Refugees from the Azerbaijani SSR" NGO Mariam Avagyan told reporters on Monday.

According to her, after the revolution, representatives of the new authorities have the chance, rejecting the previous regime, to abandon the Madrid principles in the negotiation process.

“We appealed to representatives of the government, the parliament, and representatives of the Foreign Ministry, but no real steps are being taken,” she said. “It is very strange why our authorities do not include representatives of Armenian refugees in the negotiation process, as Azerbaijan is trying to do."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
