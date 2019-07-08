News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 08
USD
476.9
EUR
535.51
RUB
7.47
ME-USD
0.19
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.9
EUR
535.51
RUB
7.47
ME-USD
0.19
Show news feed
Health Ministry: 3 citizens injured in Georgia accident delivered to Armenia
Health Ministry: 3 citizens injured in Georgia accident delivered to Armenia
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Incidents

Three Armenian citizens injured in Sunday’s accident in Georgia have already been delivered by ambulance to their homeland, Armenian Health Ministry’s press service reported.

Three injured have been hospitalized in Yerevan medical centers.

As reported earlier, three Armenia nationals were killed, and another five injured in a car crash in Georgia on Sunday morning.

Members of two Armenian families were traveling to Georgia on vacation. A woman and two children were killed. All injured will be transported to Armenia, two of them are in extremely critical condition.

Armenia’s Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said all eight people were in one vehicle, while only five are permitted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
16-year-old Lilia has backbone injury after car accident in Georgia
Both are conscious and are undergoing...
 Scuffle and shots in Armenia's Ashtarak town
Police officers noticed a group of men arguing and insulting each other…
 1 killed, 6 injured in tragic Armenian accident
Police and Investigation Department identify the drivers and the dead…
 Artsakh President offers condolences to Armenia President, PM amid tragic accident
“We learnt with deep sorrow in Artsakh about the tragic car accident in the Ararat region having resulted in human casualties...
 Police officers subject to drive several protesters outside Yerevan City Hall
A former member of the Council of Elders of Yerevan, Sona Aghekyan was brought to the Central Police Station…
Investigative Committee on details of tragic accident in Armenia: 5 women killed
The committee is investigating to clarify all the circumstances of the Saturday’s accident…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos