Health Ministry: 3 citizens injured in Georgia accident delivered to Armenia

Three Armenian citizens injured in Sunday’s accident in Georgia have already been delivered by ambulance to their homeland, Armenian Health Ministry’s press service reported.

Three injured have been hospitalized in Yerevan medical centers.

As reported earlier, three Armenia nationals were killed, and another five injured in a car crash in Georgia on Sunday morning.

Members of two Armenian families were traveling to Georgia on vacation. A woman and two children were killed. All injured will be transported to Armenia, two of them are in extremely critical condition.

Armenia’s Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said all eight people were in one vehicle, while only five are permitted.