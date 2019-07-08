Artsakh National Security Council urges political forces to act in accordance with requirements of Constitution

Artsakh National Security Council has urged political forces and individuals involved in political processes to act in accordance with the requirements of the Constitution and laws of Karabakh, Artsakh National Security Council said in a statement.
According to the statement, taking into account the fact that important political and public events are expected in Artsakh in 2020 - presidential and parliamentary elections - the National Security Service considers it necessary to call on political forces and individuals involved in political processes to organize their activities exclusively in accordance with the requirements Constitution and laws of Karabakh.
The National Security Service of Artsakh informs that all encroachments aimed at violating the constitutional order will be awarded an equivalent legal assessment, and all appropriate measures will be taken to prevent them, the statement added.