Former Armenia healthcare minister to be released

The Yerevan court of general jurisdiction (chaired by Judge A. Matevosyan) upheld today the motion of lawyers of the Law Offices of Ghazaryan and Partners Tigran Ghazaryan and Yerem Davtyan to replace custody selected for former Deputy Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Arsen Davtyan with a pledge, setting the amount at AMD 15,000,000, as reported the Law Offices of Ghazaryan and Partners.
Arsen Davtyan will be released after paying the fee in the prescribed amount and presenting proof of payment to the body conducting proceedings.