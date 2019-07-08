News
Russian envoy to UK offers condolences on demise of Ambassador Arman Kirakossian
Russian envoy to UK offers condolences on demise of Ambassador Arman Kirakossian
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian ambassador to UK Alexander Yakovenko offered his condolences following the demise of Armenia’s Ambassador to UK Arman Kirakossian.

“Deeply saddened by the news on passing of Arman Kirakossian, Armenia's Ambassador to UK. A distinguished colleague who has had a prominent career serving Armenian people. My thoughts are with his loved ones and all Armenian friends,” he tweeted.

As reported earlier, Armenian Ambassador to UK Arman Kirakossian died in London on Saturday aged 64.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
