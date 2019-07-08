News
News
Second Armenia President's attorneys file motion for release with pledge
Second Armenia President's attorneys file motion for release with pledge
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The attorneys of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan recently filed a motion to Judge Davit Grigoryan of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction to replace the remand preventive measure for Robert Kocharyan with pledge. This is what Hayk Alumyan, one of Kocharyan’s attorneys, told Armenian News-NEWS.am. The attorneys have left it up to the court to determine the amount of the pledge. Alumyan stated that the judge still hasn’t expressed his position on the motion.

On June 20, Judge Armen Danielyan of the Criminal Court of Appeal rendered a decision to leave for the consultation room to render decisions on the appeals without listening to the objections of Robert Kocharyan’s attorneys. Five days later, Danielyan ruled to remand Robert Kocharyan, who was released through the letter of personal pledge of the former and incumbent presidents of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), and overturn the decision of Judge Davit Grigoryan of the first instance court on suspending proceedings of the case regarding Kocharyan and other ex-officials and forward the case for new examination.

Robert Kocharyan is charged with overthrowing the constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia and receiving a bribe in particularly large amounts. The second President of Armenia has been remanded three times and is currently being kept at Yerevan-Kentron Penitentiary Institution.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
