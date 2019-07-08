News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 08
USD
476.9
EUR
535.51
RUB
7.47
ME-USD
0.19
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.9
EUR
535.51
RUB
7.47
ME-USD
0.19
Show news feed
Bako Sahakyan: Arman Kirakossian was one of the best Armenian diplomats
Bako Sahakyan: Arman Kirakossian was one of the best Armenian diplomats
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan sent Monday a condolence letter to the family of Armenian Ambassador to UK Arman Kirakossian who died on Saturday.

"Arman Kirakossian was one of the best diplomats in Armenia, who while occupying various positions in the central apparatus and diplomatic missions of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs displayed himself as an experienced, competent, skilled specialist, decent person and true patriot.

He had a substantial contribution to protecting Artsakh's interests, providing accurate information about our republic in various international platforms.

Arman Kirakossian's memory will always remain bright in our hearts.

On behalf of the people, authorities of Artsakh and personally myself I extend my condolences and support to all the relatives and friends of the deceased and wish them endurance and tenacity," the statement said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh President confers Major-General rank to Jalal Harutyunyan
By the decree of President of the Republic of Artsakh...
 Artsakh National Security Council urges political forces to act in accordance with requirements of Constitution
The National Security Service of Artsakh informs that all encroachments aimed at violating the constitutional order…
 Artur Mosiyan resigns as Artsakh Prosecutor General
"I express my deep gratitude to the authorities of the republic for trusting me this responsible position…
 Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan receives director of Matenadaran
Issues related to the realization of a number of cultural projects in Artsakh were on the discussion agenda...
 Karabakh Parliament Speaker receives Armenia FM
A broad range of issues related to the foreign policy priorities of...
 Karabakh President meets with Armenia Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan
Several issues related to the partnership between the two...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos