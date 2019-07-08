Bako Sahakyan: Arman Kirakossian was one of the best Armenian diplomats

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan sent Monday a condolence letter to the family of Armenian Ambassador to UK Arman Kirakossian who died on Saturday.
"Arman Kirakossian was one of the best diplomats in Armenia, who while occupying various positions in the central apparatus and diplomatic missions of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs displayed himself as an experienced, competent, skilled specialist, decent person and true patriot.
He had a substantial contribution to protecting Artsakh's interests, providing accurate information about our republic in various international platforms.
Arman Kirakossian's memory will always remain bright in our hearts.
On behalf of the people, authorities of Artsakh and personally myself I extend my condolences and support to all the relatives and friends of the deceased and wish them endurance and tenacity," the statement said.