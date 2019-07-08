News
16-year-old Lilia has backbone injury after car accident in Georgia
16-year-old Lilia has backbone injury after car accident in Georgia
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Society, Incidents

Lilia Mirijanyan, 16, and Rafael Matevosyan, 12, who were injured in a car accident in Georgia on July 7, have been transferred to Surp Astvatsamayr Medical Center. This is what Spokesperson of the Surp Astvatsamayr Medical Center Gevorg Derdzyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“I don’t have any information about the injured yet,” he said.

Lilia’s relatives told Armenian News-NEWS.am that Lilia is in the reanimation department.

“The doctors said Lilia has head and backbone injuries, but they will give us a final answer after the diagnosis,” Lilia’s family members said.

Doctors say the 12-year-old boy is in fair condition, while Lilia is in grave condition. The Minister of Healthcare has visited the 12-year-old, while Head of the Department of Healthcare at Yerevan Municipality Kamsar Babinyan has visited the 16-year-old.

Both are conscious and are undergoing checkups.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
