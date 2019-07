Three pro-rectors of Yerevan State University Menua Soghomonyan, Arsen Babajanyan and Ruben Markosyan have been dismissed, as reported Spokesperson of the Rector of Yerevan State University Gevorg Emin-Teryan.

According to him, this is due to the new positions created in the context of structural changes.

From now on, Yerevan State University will have pro-rectors for humanities and social science, natural and exact sciences and international relations and public relations.