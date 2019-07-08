News
Ali Babacan resigns from Turkey's ruling AKP
Ali Babacan resigns from Turkey's ruling AKP
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

Former Turkish Deputy Prime Minister and pivotal figure of Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Ali Babacan has left the political party, and this confirms the rumors about his intention to establish a political party to compete with the ruling party, as reported Reuters.

Ali Babacan, who has also held the positions of minister of economy and minister of foreign affairs in Erdogan’s cabinets, declared Monday that he is leaving the ruling Justice and Development Party since he has strong disagreements in terms of “principles, values and ideas”. “The need to create new conditions for the present and future of Turkey has become inevitable,” he stated.
