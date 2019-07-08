News
Tuesday
July 09
Toyota Hilux driver detained amid tragic accident in Armenia’s Ararat province
Toyota Hilux driver detained amid tragic accident in Armenia’s Ararat province
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Within the criminal case initiated on the fact of the tragic accident in Ararat region, the driver of Toyota Hilux, Soghomon Hakobyan, has been detained, the spokesperson for Armenian Investigative Committee Naira Harutyunyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am. Soghomon Hakobyan was charged of violating traffic rules and operation of vehicles.

As reported earlier, six people were killed and another 13 were injured in a tragic car accident in Armenia’s Ararat province.

Two passenger cars and a minibus collided on Yerevan-Yeraskh highway. The minibus caught fire, and six passengers burned alive. Five passengers of the minibus and the driver were killed. Three out of 13 injured are in extremely critical condition.

Talking to reporters on Monday, Minister of Emergency Situations Feliks Tsolakayan said preliminary reports suggest that the driver of Toyota crashed into the minibus.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
