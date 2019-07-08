Armenia Justice Minister receives Head of EU Delegation

Armenia’s Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan received today Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski, as reported the press service of the Ministry of Justice of Armenia.

Minister Badasyan expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for showing ongoing support to the reforms in Armenia’s judiciary and expressed willingness for deepening of the partnership.

The Ambassador congratulated Rustam Badasyan on being appointed to the position of justice minister, wished him success in this period of many challenges and emphasized that the European Union attaches special importance to the real success of reforms underway in the judicial and legal sectors and in the anti-corruption field.

The justice minister presented the activities being carried out within the scope of the judicial-legal reforms and touched upon the guarantees of independence of the to-be-established Anti-Corruption Committee and the Anti-Corruption Court.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed issues related to e-justice and attached importance to the active involvement of civil society in the development of strategies and in decision-making processes.