News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 08
USD
476.9
EUR
535.51
RUB
7.47
ME-USD
0.19
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.9
EUR
535.51
RUB
7.47
ME-USD
0.19
Show news feed
Armenia Justice Minister receives Head of EU Delegation
Armenia Justice Minister receives Head of EU Delegation
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan received today Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski, as reported the press service of the Ministry of Justice of Armenia.

Minister Badasyan expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for showing ongoing support to the reforms in Armenia’s judiciary and expressed willingness for deepening of the partnership.

The Ambassador congratulated Rustam Badasyan on being appointed to the position of justice minister, wished him success in this period of many challenges and emphasized that the European Union attaches special importance to the real success of reforms underway in the judicial and legal sectors and in the anti-corruption field.

The justice minister presented the activities being carried out within the scope of the judicial-legal reforms and touched upon the guarantees of independence of the to-be-established Anti-Corruption Committee and the Anti-Corruption Court.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed issues related to e-justice and attached importance to the active involvement of civil society in the development of strategies and in decision-making processes.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MFA: Czech Republic completes ratification of Armenia-EU deal
“The Czech Republic has completed the process of ratification of the Armenia-EU deal…
 Donald Tusk to arrive in Armenia and give joint press conference with PM
Donald Tusk will also be received by Armenian President Armen Sarkissian…
 US offers to introduce tariffs on EU goods at $ 4 billion
“The U.S. Trade Representative’s office released a list of additional products…
 Armenia MPs on Venice Commission considering state of Constitutional Court
When asked about Vahe Grigoryan’s letter, the deputy said he has...
 Armenia Deputy PM receives Head of EU Delegation
During the meeting, the interlocutors touched upon...
 Vietnam, EU sign free trade deal
The document was signed by the European Commissioner for Trade, Cecilia Malmstrom…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos