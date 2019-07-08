Russia considering possible ban on Georgian wines and mineral waters imports

The Council of the Russian State Duma is considering a possible ban on imports of Georgian wines and mineral waters. This is what leader of the faction of the United Russia party Sergey Neverov wrote on his Facebook page, as reported Investing.com.

In addition, the State Duma will propose to prohibit money transfers from Russia to Georgia. “The unfriendly actions against Russia continue in Georgia. There are also attacks on citizens of Russia and impertinence and insults. This requires an adequate response,” Neverov said.